'Is he having some sort of mental breakdown?' Trump mocked after sending out ‘sad’ three-word press release

A new statement posted to Donald Trump's website contains just three words: "1776, not 1619!" -- an apparent dig at the New York Times' controversial "1619 Project" which aims to "reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."

His statement appears to be a reference to his recent speech.

"We will completely defund and bar critical race theory. 1776, not 1619, if you don't mind," Trump said during his CPAC speech on Sunday. "And if government run schools are going to teach children to hate their country, we will demand school choice that we already have. If you listen to the media or watch the evening newscast, our country has really gone bad. All we talk about is race. That's all they talk about. Race. The whole show -- race, race."

As usual, the statement prompted Trump's critics on Twitter to wonder what's going on inside the former president's brain.









SmartNews