Trump has a plan to make it easier to 'subvert the will of the voters' in 2024: CNN

In swing states across the country, former President Donald Trump is working to get individuals who attempted to overturn the 2020 election in positions of electoral leadership ahead of the 2024 election, according to CNN.
On Monday, September 13, Trump added yet another Republican candidate to his list of endorsements. Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem (R), who supported Trump's effort to overturn the election, is now running for Arizona Secretary of State and, of course, he has the former president's support.
For independent election experts, Trump's latest string of endorsements has been alarming. In Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan—three key battleground states— Trump has endorsed candidates who publicly backed his "big lie." In all three battleground states, current election officials refused to back Trump's efforts to overturn the election.
The publication highlights the concerns of election experts if Trump-endorsed candidates ultimately prevail in the next election cycle.
"If people who have sought to undermine the 2020 election are running things in 2024, when Trump might be a candidate again, experts and many Democrats fear that attempts to subvert the will of the voters stand a much greater chance of success," CNN reports.
Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine, weighed in as he stressed the dangers of voters supporting g those who questions the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. "It is incredibly dangerous to support people for office who do not accept the legitimacy of the 2020 election. It suggests that they might be willing to bend or break the rules when it comes to running elections and counting votes in the future," said Hasen. "Someone who claims falsely that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump lacks credibility and cannot be trusted to run a fair election."