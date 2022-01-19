‘Something is seriously wrong’: Critics are horrified Trump may run for president again to protect himself
Almost a year after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States, former President Donald Trump continues to be the target of multiple investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Jr. to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who has been probing the Trump Organization’s financial activities.

This week, James alleged that her office’s investigation shows a history of “fraudulent or misleading” financial practices. And according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, these investigations can be used to predict whether or not Trump will run for president in 2024.

When NBC News’ Tom Winter described James’ investigation in a Twitter thread, Haberman responded:

Attorney Daniel S. Goldman, who served as counsel for U.S. House Democrats during their first of two impeachments of Trump, saw Haberman's tweet and responded:

Goldman was planning to run for New York State Attorney General in the 2022 midterms. But when James ended her gubernatorial campaign, Goldman decided not to run and endorsed James’ reelection.

