‘Something is seriously wrong’: Critics are horrified Trump may run for president again to protect himself

Almost a year after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States, former President Donald Trump continues to be the target of multiple investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Jr. to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who has been probing the Trump Organization’s financial activities.
This week, James alleged that her office’s investigation shows a history of “fraudulent or misleading” financial practices. And according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, these investigations can be used to predict whether or not Trump will run for president in 2024.
When NBC News’ Tom Winter described James’ investigation in a Twitter thread, Haberman responded:
Any question of whether Trump runs seem to have been answered this morning. His aides have always signaled that if the investigations progressed that he would run for president againhttps://twitter.com/tom_winter/status/1483657372467924998\u00a0\u2026— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman) 1642602998
Attorney Daniel S. Goldman, who served as counsel for U.S. House Democrats during their first of two impeachments of Trump, saw Haberman's tweet and responded:
Something is seriously wrong with our system if someone runs for president to avoid accountability for criminal behavior. DOJ must reconsider its policy that a president cannot be indicted in light of this.https://twitter.com/maggienyt/status/1483810638094811139\u00a0\u2026— Daniel Goldman (@Daniel Goldman) 1642609664
Goldman was planning to run for New York State Attorney General in the 2022 midterms. But when James ended her gubernatorial campaign, Goldman decided not to run and endorsed James’ reelection.
Here are some more responses to Haberman’s tweet:
This is why it might be a good idea to charge him with the obstruction of justice he committed when he was last president? If presidents have immunity from prosecution while in office, and then it\u2019s \u201cbygones\u201d when they\u2019re out, what\u2019s the deterrent for someone like Trump???https://twitter.com/maggienyt/status/1483810638094811139\u00a0\u2026— Asha Rangappa (@Asha Rangappa) 1642610003
Makes total sense. His entire Presidency was an effort to advance his personal objectives and it seemed to work well for him. Why not do it again?— (((Howard Forman))) (@(((Howard Forman)))) 1642603078
Yeah, the presidency isn't supposed to be a "get out of jail free" card, but here we arehttps://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1483810638094811139\u00a0\u2026— \ud83e\udd66Dan 'The Enemy' Tagliarina\ud83e\udd66 (@\ud83e\udd66Dan 'The Enemy' Tagliarina\ud83e\udd66) 1642624326
There are only two ways to formally prevent an otherwise-eligible person from holding federal office: (1) impeachment, conviction and disqualification (missed that boat last year) and (2) 14th Amendment \u201cinsurrection or rebellion\u201d (but we don\u2019t know precisely how that works).https://twitter.com/maggienyt/status/1483810638094811139\u00a0\u2026— Elie Honig (@Elie Honig) 1642623649
Nothing says Law and Order like running for president in hopes it will get you out of legal trouble (again)https://twitter.com/maggienyt/status/1483810638094811139\u00a0\u2026— Robert Maguire (@Robert Maguire) 1642619945
Trump\u2019s impulse here is a hilarious, incidental giving-up-the-game of how this country now treats the concept of the presidency: go ahead and do crime, who\u2019s gonna hold you accountable?https://twitter.com/maggienyt/status/1483810638094811139\u00a0\u2026— Asawin Suebsaeng (@Asawin Suebsaeng) 1642618639
seems like a bad system where you run for the most important job in the world to try to avoid prosecution for any crimes you committed.https://twitter.com/maggienyt/status/1483810638094811139\u00a0\u2026— Tyler Dinucci!! (@Tyler Dinucci!!) 1642615430
TBH, the answer to this question seemed to be pretty clear before this morning. Between his new feud with Ron DeSantis and his speech at the Arizona rally last weekend, I don\u2019t think there was much of a question that he\u2019s going to try to run again.https://twitter.com/maggienyt/status/1483810638094811139\u00a0\u2026— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D) 1642614813