'He cost us the election and we're done': Some Trump voters say they're ready to move on

Many of Donald Trump's loyal supporters are starting to have second thoughts, especially after the poor midterm performance of some of the candidates he backed, the New York Post reports.

The losses of far-right Republican Doug Mastriano for governor and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in their races for U.S. Senate "had a ripple effect down-ballot, costing the Republicans not just a US Senate seat they once held as well as the governor’s office, but also three seats in the House of Representatives that were up for grabs plus the majority in the statehouse," The Post's Salena Zito writes.

Speaking to The Post, former Trump senior adviser David Urban says people have been telling him Trump needs to step aside.

“If you’re a Republican in Pennsylvania and you look at Donald Trump’s bigfooting of the people in Pennsylvania and the implosion of his candidates in Pennsylvania, you’re pretty upset,” said Urban.

“They said, ‘Look, we’re done. We’re done with him. He cost us this election and we’re done,'" he added.

Another Trump voter told Zito that she lost faith in Trump after he attacked newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious” while he campaigned for Oz and Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania father of two grown men of voting age told Zito they are done with Trump after supporting him for years.

“Trump needs to disappear,” said the man. “He got us Oz over McCormick in the primary who would have won by at least by five points. In fact, most of the failures in last night’s midterms tie back to Trump.”

