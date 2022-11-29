The GOP risks a 'full blown MAGA implosion': Newsweek reporter
Trump gestures as he addresses a press conference at the Lotte Palace Hotel. (Shutterstock.com)

Ever since former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for the presidency, it's becoming increasingly clear that more and more Republicans are ready to move on from him in order to to win back the White House, according to Newsweek's Ewan Palmer.

As Palmer points out, Trump's star power was diminishing even before he announced his 2024 run, although he says that the party could still undergo a "full-blown MAGA implosion" at his hands.

"While many were predicting a 'red wave' across the country, the GOP instead failed to take control of the Senate and only crawled past the 218-seat majority needed to regain the House as a host of Trump-endorsed MAGA and election-denying candidates lost their races," Palmer writes.

Now, Trump's vulnerability has been compounded by the fact that he chose to sit down to dinner with two known anti-Semites, namely Kanye West and his Holocaust-denying friend Nick Fuentes. Among those now taking an adversarial tone against him are his own former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an ant-Semite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table," Pence told NewsNation. "I think he should apologize for it, and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification."

"Anti-Semitism is a cancer. As Secretary, I fought to ban funding for anti-Semitic groups that pushed BDS. We stand with the Jewish people in the fight against the world's oldest bigotry," Pompeo wrote.

According to Palmer, while the GOP has mainly stood behind Trump despite his numerous controversies over the years, "it will remain to be seen if the party will ignore further turmoil and unite to support him again in 2024 following his 2020 loss and the GOP's poor midterm performance."

Read the full op-ed over at Newsweek.

