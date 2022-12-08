'Trump's political obituary': Brutal Fox News editorial buries former president after Walker defeat

A new editorial published on FoxNews.com is declaring former President Donald Trump's presidential ambitions to be officially dead.

In an opinion piece titled "Herschel Walker just wrote Donald Trump's political obituary," columnist Liz Peek declared that the defeat of Trump's handpicked Georgia Senate candidate should signal to the party that it's time to move on.

"Having suffered the rare humiliation of failing to win a second term in the Oval Office, and having cost his party a majority in the senate – three times – it is time for Donald Trump to step away from politics," she wrote. "It is the right thing to do for his party, for the country, and for himself."

Of course, Trump is not stepping away from politics, as he has already announced his candidacy for the presidency in the 2024 election.

IN OTHER NEWS: Kellyanne Conway: 'I'm the one Trump official with no subpoenas, indictments and investigations'

Nonetheless, Peek argues that Trump is a bigger asset for Democrats, whose donors churned out significant sums of money to beat Trump-endorsed candidates this past election cycle and who remain incredibly motivated to see him remain out of the Oval Office.

Peek believes that all of this shows that Trump is a fading power who is ripe to be picked off by a younger challenger.

"Ultimately, Trump may compete against rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin who are not only more popular that Mr. Trump, but will also be better funded," she concludes. "Already, he has attacked both those Republicans, further alienating those who want to win future elections. It’s time for former President Trump to realize that staying in the 2024 contest will only further erode his legacy. He must move aside, and let Republicans win the next round."