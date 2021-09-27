'Trump is going to try again': CNN's Jake Tapper sounds the alarm on future MAGA coups

CNN host Jake Tapper on Monday warned that former President Donald Trump likely isn't done trying to overthrow the constitutional order of the United States government.

While discussing Trump's remarks over the weekend at a Georgia rally, in which he doubled down on his false claims about the 2020 election, Tapper said it sounded as though the former president is gearing up for a 2024 run at the White House in which he once again would not accept the election results if he lost.

"I think it is clear if you listen to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and others who care about this issue... Trump is going to try again," he said. "And he's going to be better positioned."

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins warned that Trump has succeeded in making American elections illegitimate in the eyes of his own supporters in the wake of his 2020 defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden -- and it's setting the United States up for a potential crackup.

"Trump has spent his entire career trying to delegitimize the press and now delegitimize the government," he said. "What do we do when half the country doesn't believe our elections are legitimate? That's how you break down a democracy."

Watch the video below.





