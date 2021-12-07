Expert: Trump's 2024 playbook 'poses a direct threat to American democracy'

There's a new playbook directly related to former President Donald J. Trump's hostile takeover attempt of American democracy and it involves insurrectionist interference at every level of government, experts warn.

"The dangerous ideology that fueled the insurrection of January 6 is spreading across every level of government, accelerated by former President Trump's deliberate effort to install insurrectionists and believers in the 'big lie' at every level of our government," said Public Wise Executive Director Christina Baal-Owens. "Electing the same individuals who attacked the Capitol on January 6th poses a direct threat to American democracy, especially as we look ahead to the 2022 midterms and 2024."

Trump loyalist Steve Bannon helped steer the former reality star to an election win in 2016. He then briefly served as his chief strategist and senior counselor in the White House.

"We're taking over the Republican Party through the precinct committee strategy. We're taking over all the elections," Bannon said on a recent episode of his podcast, CNN's Sara Murray and Jeremy Herb reported on Monday. "It's about winning elections with the right people -- MAGA people. We will have our people in at every level."

The question remains of whether Trump can win the states he lost in 2020 in an effort to overtake the government in 2024 with his MAGA initiatives. Perched at Mar-a-Lago, Trump is endorsing candidates for state and local legislative elections up and down the far-right line.

"Michigan needs a new legislature,” Trump wrote last month in one such endorsement. “The cowards there now are too spineless to investigate Election Fraud.”