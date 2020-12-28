Critics slam 'sadistic' Trump for teasing 'good news' after letting millions lose unemployment
Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the White House. (CNN/Screenshot)

Minutes after CNN published a report revealing President Donald Trump had planned to sign the coronavirus relief bill Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago in a big show, but changed his mind at the last minute, Trump posted a tweet teasing out "good news."

"Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!" the president said, ignoring the fact that by not signing the bill by midnight Saturday, 12-14 million Americans will be kicked off their extended unemployment insurance benefits.

Many on social media were aghast, especially since Trump has not only been missing in action during months of negotiations on the legislation, but he's been golfing the past few days knowing literally millions were desperately hoping he would help them. Many Americans are literally starving, unemployed, and facing eviction and loss of basic services.

Americans have enough enough of the billionaire president who has descended into fascistic attacks on the U.S. elections system now that he will be a one-term president.

UPDATE: 7:32 PM ET –

Trump has not said anything else, but here's CNN's Keith Boykin weighing in on a Washington Post update: