Trump uses subway shooting to rage at 'racist' NY AG for investigating 'hardworking people' like himself
Former US President Donald Trump, pictured in Florida on September 11, 2021, saw his bogus fraud claims debunked by courtrooms, state governments and Congress across the United States (AFP/CHANDAN KHANNA)

Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a new statement attacking New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who is conducting a civil inquiry into alleged financial misconduct at the Trump Organization. In the statement, he referenced the April 12 shooting in Brooklyn that left 30 people injured.

“With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World," Trump said, "instead of spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization (for many years!), who have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group, including employing many wonderful people and paying millions and millions of dollars in taxes."

"This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop," the twice-impeached one-term president added. "We don’t need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain. The people of our Country see right through it all, and won’t take this Radical Left “sickness” anymore. Make New York Great Again!”

Earlier this month, James asked a judge to hold Trump in contempt for failing to turn over documents related to her investigation of possible fraud in the Trump family's business dealings.

Since 2019, James has pursued a civil probe into the former president and the Trump Organization, and has sought to question the 75-year-old for months.

In February, a judge ordered Trump and his children Don Jr and Ivanka to submit to questioning under oath. So far, that order is under appeal.

But Trump was also ordered to turn over a series of Trump Organization accounting and tax documents, which he has so far failed to do despite his lawyers saying he would.

The Trumps have claimed that James, who was elected to her position and is a member of the Democratic Party, is running a politically motivated probe.

With additional reporting by AFP

SmartNews