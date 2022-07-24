Trump cheers for climate change and Boebert denies escorting for Ted Cruz at Tampa youth summit

As America suffers a devastating heat wave, Donald Trump claimed victory after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the ability of the federal government to regulate carbon emissions.
In June, the high court ruled 6-3 in West Virginia vs. Environment Protection Agency in a decision dissenting Justice Elena Kagan said weakened “the power to respond to the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.”
Speaking at the far-right Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Trump took credit for the far-right shift on the Supreme Court which overturned Roe vs. Wade.
"We also had a great decision on guns," Trump said. "We had a great decision on religious liberty and we had a great decision on the environment, which they wanted to destroy our country with."
Also at the conference, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) explained his thoughts on unattractive pro-choice women and the likelihood of them getting pregnant and Sen. Ted Cruz attacked the "imbeciles and nincompoops."
And Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) denied being a "paid escort" for Cruz.
Boebert said there had been "lots about Ted Cruz lately in the news. And contrary to popular belief, I have never been an escort for Sen. Ted Cruz."
However, the allegation from the American Muckrakers PAC that helped take down Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), was not that Boebert was an escort for Cruz.
The group said "their team and volunteers have uncovered that Lauren Boebert was an unlicensed, paid escort and met clients through SugarDaddyMeet.com. Text messages show she was bankrupt at the time and looking for some 'side income' and called her work 'pay to play.' She was paid to 'escort' with wealthy men."
"According to our investigation, Boebert was hired by a wealthy male client in Aspen, Colorado, who was a Koch family member. Boebert's rich client subsequently introduced her to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Aspen," the PAC alleged. "After meeting with Senator Cruz, Boebert was encouraged by Cruz to run for political office. When Boebert announced her campaign for Congress in December 2019, Senator Cruz donated at least $136,250.00 to the Boebert Campaign and helped her raise large sums of money during trips Boebert made to Texas."
Boebert thought her version of the accusation made Cruz look good.
She said, "it is the coolest thing I've ever heard about Ted Cruz.
\u201cPresident Donald J. Trump: "We had a great decision on the ENVIRONMENT which they wanted to destroy our Country with." Join us for the full event on Rumble: https://t.co/GyKxSBTF7J\u201d— RSBN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@RSBN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1658624667
\u201c@atrupar Notice that @laurenboebert only denies being an escort for @tedcruz when not under oath, not in the lawsuit she promised to file well over a month ago but never did?\u201d— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1658610320