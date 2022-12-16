Trump's anti-crypto rant comes back to haunt him after his NFT sales push

Donald Trump's anticipated "major announcement" turned out to be a collection of $99 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that featured fictionalized artwork of himself, where he's reimagined as a cowboy, an astronaut, a fighter pilot. Many saw the announcement as a sign of Trump being late to the party on the NFT phenomenon since many now see it as a scam.

In his announcement, Trump said that his "digital trading card collection" can be purchased with a credit card or cryptocurrency.

But as Newsweek points out, Trump has disparaged crypto in the past.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's Truth Social rocked by abrupt departure of top execs as SPAC investigation clouds future: report

"I never loved it [cryptocurrency], because I like to have the dollar. I think the currency should be the dollar," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo last year.

"So I was never a big fan, but it's building up bigger and bigger and nobody's doing anything about it," Trump said. "I know it so well. I want a currency called the dollar. I don't want to have all these others, and that could be an explosion someday, the likes of which we've never seen. It'll make the big tech explosion look like like baby stuff. I think it's a very dangerous thing."