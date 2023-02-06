Trump threatens to sue Pulitzer Prize panel after losing defamation suits against news outlets

In a post to Truth Social this Monday, former President Donald Trump announced that he'll be suing the panel that awarded Pulitzer Prizes to to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

"The Pulitzer Board should have long ago rescinded awards given to the Washington Compost (known to some as the Washington Post) & the Failing NY Times for their fake stories on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," Trump wrote. "However, Pulitzer refuses to do the right thing! The Hoax has now been further exposed by the devastating, irrefutable piece in the Columbia Journalism Review, and Pulitzer has no comment. I am suing the Pulitzer Board to set the record straight and continue fighting for TRUTH in America!"

Towards the end of his presidency, Trump sued The Times, The Post, and CNN for running stories alleging that his 2016 campaign "colluded" with Russia. As of this Friday, all those cases have been dismissed.

As Newsweek points out, Trump's Monday Truth Social post was likely sparked by a recent harsh critique in the Columbia Journalism Review that slammed the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting in the two outlets, saying it "wound up being significantly flawed or based on uncorroborated or debunked information."

Last year, the Pulitzer panel said it was standing by the awards after an independent review determined "no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes."

Federal court records searched by Newsweek show that Trump hasn't yet followed through with this threat to sue the panel.