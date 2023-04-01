'Conflict issues': Cracks show in Trump's legal team on live TV

Donald Trump’s own lawyers appear to be squabbling amongst themselves as the former president prepares for his indictment on Tuesday.

On live TV Tim Parlatore, the attorney representing Trump against allegations that he tried to overturn the 2020 election results, threw shade on Joe Tacopina, who is representing the ex-president in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

When CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked Parlatore if Tacopina was the right man for the job, he refused to answer, the Daily Beast reported.

But he said Tacopina “has certain potential conflict issues, given his prior contacts with Stormy Daniels.”

Tacopina spoke to Daniels five years ago and was asked to represent him, a move that some have said has created ethical issues for him now representing Trump.

Trump is accused of paying Daniels, a porn star, $130,000 to keep quiet about an extramarital affair between the couple.