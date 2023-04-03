Trump's lawyer compares ex-president to Tupac and Biggie Smalls
Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images

Donald Trump's lawyer said the recent indictment handed down by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg will only increase Trump's profile, much like how criminal cases boosted the fandom of rappers like Tupac and Biggie Smalls, TMZ reported.

"Donald Trump is Tupac," attorney Alina Habba said onThe Benny Show podcast. "Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls -- he's better than Tupac. ... Donald Trump is his own brand. I mean, he is everything."

"This is just gonna boost him," she continued. "We've seen it in the polls -- it's not a question, it's a fact. We've seen his polls go up. He's up, what, 30 points?"

According to reports, Trump has widened his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in regards to a potential 2024 matchup, even though DeSantis has not thrown his hat in the ring as of yet.

