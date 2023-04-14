Trump discloses finances after stalling for 90 days

Former President Donald Trump has filed his public financial disclosure report as of this afternoon after two extensions totaling 90 days, according to files received by Raw Story from the Federal Election Commission.



Raw Story broke the news in March that Trump was in violation of federal financial disclosure law, and the FEC had denied his most recent request for an extension because he already reached the 90-day limit.

The more than 100-page disclosure report obtained by Raw Story lists more than a thousand sources of assets and income, which Raw Story will continue to analyze.

Trump's financial disclosure, which is required of all presidential candidates, lists four positions held outside government office. The organizations are CIC Digital, LLC, CIC Ventures, LLC, Mar-a-Lago Club, LLC and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The document indicates four unpaid liabilities over $50 million and five in the $5,000,001 to $25 million range, all related to mortgages and one noted as springing.

The disclosure form lists numerous investments. Some examples of investments listed for “DJT Trust - Investment Account 2” that are valued in the $500,001 to $1 million range are with companies like Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson and tobacco company, Philip Morris International. That trust has investments in pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Novartis and defense companies like Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies, all valued in the $250,001 to $500,000 range.

The filing notes a wide range of different income sources, ranging from “golf related revenue” to “ice skating rink operation,” along with real estate investments, speaking engagements and retail sales, to name a few.

The disclosure form includes information like royalties Trump received from his 1987 book, "The Art of the Deal," classified in the $100,001 to $1 million income range. The form indicates that Trump has two pensions, one in the $15,001 to $50,000 range for American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Retirement Fund and another from the Screen Actor’s Guild in the range of $100,001 to $1 million.