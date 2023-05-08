Former Attorney General William Barr, a hardcore conservative Republican, has dropped Donald Trump because, as he explained in a speech last week, he considers him simply incapable of delivering policy victories for the GOP if he wins a second term in 2024.

On Monday, the right-wing Wall Street Journal editorial board concurred with Barr's assessment in a scorching takedown.

"The rebuttal from the Trump establishment will be to cite his first term, but that record supports Mr. Barr’s point. We also agree with many of Mr. Trump’s policies, and we backed them during his Presidency. But his most important policy victories were conventional GOP priorities delivered by people he now denounces as 'RINO,'" wrote the board.

On the other hand, "The record on Mr. Trump’s signature ideas isn’t as successful."

"He failed to build the border wall, and even with a GOP majority in Congress in his first two years he never passed an immigration bill that reformed the 'credible fear' standard of persecution for migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.," the board continued. "Mr. Trump’s trade agenda also achieved little other than higher costs for Americans. China’s behavior hasn’t improved, while the U.S. is out of the successor deal to the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Mr. Trump walked away from."

Currently, Trump is commandingly ahead in polls of the Republican primary, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at an increasingly distant second and everyone else barely registering. But, the board wrote, GOP primary voters should rethink what they're doing.

"A fuller account of Mr. Trump’s Presidency can wait for other days, but Mr. Barr’s warning is one that GOP voters deserve to hear. Democrats and most of the media want Mr. Trump to be the GOP nominee because they believe he is the easiest candidate to defeat," concluded the board. "Republican voters ... have to decide if they want to let Democrats make their nominating choice for them, while ignoring Mr. Barr’s warning about the policy risks of a second Trump term."