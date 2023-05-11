'Marriage of equals': Pro-DeSantis super PAC slams Trump and CNN ahead of town hall

The leader of a super PAC that’s backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blasted Donald Trump and CNN ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled town hall.
Chris Jankowski, the CEO of “Never Back Down,” in a statement called the town hall a “true marriage of equals: A candidate who has lost his luster appearing on a network that’s lost its ratings. Both ignore a key fact: 2024 isn’t 2016. The old gimmicks and tired lines don’t work anymore.”
Jankowski was especially critical of the former president, who he said the town hall shows to be a “made-for-CNN candidate.”
“We’d expect this kind of thing out of CNN — but it’s stunning to see Donald Trump transform into a made-for-CNN candidate, desperately seeking a national town hall, the most elite of elite forums," the statement says. "After all, in 2016 it was Donald Trump who electroshocked the Republican Party out of its elitism."