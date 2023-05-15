'He sucks and so does Fox News': Donald Trump melts down over Ron DeSantis and Tucker Carlson

Former President Donald Trump started his Monday morning by melting down on his Truth Social app about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — his likely principal rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — and Fox News' departure with right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson.

Fox fired Carlson in April shortly after the network settled a massive civil defamation lawsuit that Dominion Voting Systems filed in response to Fox spreading Trump's conspiracy theories about its tabulation machines, which were used in the 2020 election.

Trump also repeated his lie that the contest between him and President Joe Biden was "rigged."

Part one arrived at 9:54 a.m.:

Just watching FoxNews. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post. They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock. He’s even down 20 points in Florida, which was third worst in Covid, & where I got 1.2 million more votes than he did. RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info. Even said I “lost Iowa last time around,” I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!

Part two came along at 10:25 a.m.:

Page 2: Fox News is way down in the Ratings. After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be. FoxNews has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods. Without my Endorsement, he was a dead man walking. Even with Fox, he’s already pretty close to that again!