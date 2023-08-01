'He's going to get drubbed': Conservative warns Trump 'doesn't have a prayer' at becoming president

Conservative columnist and Fox News legal analyst Andrew McCarthy bucked widespread GOP thought Tuesday – and wrote that Donald Trump has no chance of winning in 2024.

"I persist in the conviction that Trump doesn't have a prayer of being elected president again," he wrote in the National Review.

He said in a normal election, Republicans polled as being against a candidate before the election can still be expected to vote the party line.

But with Trump, the people against him would rather sit it out or vote Democrat.

“In a normal race, the 46 percent of Republicans who do not favor Trump could be expected to 'come home' in droves in the general election if he is the nominee,” he said.

“That is not true of Trump."

Democrats, he added, "unlike the Republicans, are not going to have a quarter of their base refuse to support the nominee."

"I simply don't see how Trump gets to 42 percent of the electorate," he continued. "The country has already made up its mind about him. From here, there's no up, only down. If we nominate him, he's going to get drubbed."