'Blithering idiot' Trump mocked after he appears to advocate for bombing America's own troops
HARRISBURG, PA - APRIL 29, 2017: President Donald Trump points and shouts at what he calls the "dishonest" media during a speech to mark 100 days in office at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday put out a new statement on Afghanistan that appeared to call for bombing American forces.

Via reporter Andrew Feinberg, Trump attempted to state the order of operations for how things would have gone down in Afghanistan if he were still commander-in-chief of America's armed forces.

"First you bring out all of the American citizens," Trump wrote. "Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens -- AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY."

Trump concluded his statement by saying that "you don't do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did."

But Twitter users noted that Trump appeared to be calling for the military to bomb U.S. bases before American troops were moved offsite.

See some reactions below:










SmartNews