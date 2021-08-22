Watch Trump explain how a 5-year-old child advised him on military issues in Afghanistan

Donald Trump told a bizarre story at a campaign rally in Alabama on Saturday evening.

"I asked a child," Trump said. "Would you leave the military until everything is out, including the civilians and all of that incredible military equipment? Or would you have the military go out first?"

"Sir, I'd leave the military in," Trump claimed the child told him, using the word "sir" in the manner that is widely considered to be a "tell" that he is making the story up.

Trump went on to reveal that his advisors did not want him to tell the story about being advised on military issues by a five-year-old.



