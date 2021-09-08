Trump may attend funerals of soldiers who died at Kabul airport to stick it to Biden: report

In the wake of the U.S. Military's messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump has been calling family members of the 13 U.S. service members' killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul's airport to offer his condolences, and according to The Washington Post, some of those family members have invited him to attend their loved ones' funeral, and Trump has indicated that he might do so.

"Trump and his allies have seen the calamitous end to the war in Afghanistan as a potent political opportunity as he weighs a potential 2024 reelection bid," the Post's Matt Viser and Josh Dawsey write. "As Biden plans to attend several solemn ceremonies Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Trump has not announced any plans to attend memorial events, though an adviser said he may attend one in Manhattan. That evening, he is slated to provide color commentary for a pay-per-view heavyweight boxing match at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla."

Trump has unsurprisingly been a vocal critic of the withdrawal, as he and his allies see it as a enticing political opportunity to score points against President Joe Biden's foreign policy decisions, "even though Trump himself advocated for the withdrawal, negotiated with the Taliban before leaving office and urged Biden to leave even sooner," according to the Post.

Read the full article over at The Washington Post.