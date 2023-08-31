REVEALED: Trump staffer said 'Go hang yourself!' to a cop on January 6

The deputy director of former President Donald Trump's campaign in New Hampshire was caught on tape in close proximity to the January 6 attack, shouting at a police officer and telling him to kill himself, reported NBC News on Thursday.
"If you are a police officer and are going to abide by unconstitutional bullsh*t, I want you to do me a favor right now and go hang yourself because you’re a piece of sh*t," said Dylan Quattrucci on the video, adding "Go f**k yourself."
"Two people who are familiar with Quattrucci confirmed to NBC News that the man in the video is him. The video shows him wearing the same outfit that he was wearing in tweets he posted that day that were first surfaced by WMUR," reported Jonathan Allen and Ryan Reilly.
"While the Capitol is in the background behind him, there is no evidence that he entered the building," the report continued.
Four police officers ultimately died of suicide after the January 6 attack, noted the report, with one of the victims, Jeffrey Smith, having been ruled as dead in the line of duty.
While Quattrucci himself isn't known to have entered the Capitol complex on that day, over 1,000 people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the attacks, ranging from misdemeanor trespass and unlawful picketing to assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy.