Trump ally announces date of next event: 'We’re going back to the Capitol'

For about a month, fans of President Donald Trump claimed that there would be another huge rally in Washington, D.C. and that he would be reinstated as the president. Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed it would happen on Aug. 15, just ten days away.

But now, a Trump ally is announcing his own event for Sept. 18. The Huffington Post cited the architect, Matt Braynard as he spoke to Steve Bannon on a recent podcast. "We're going back to the Capitol, right where it started. And it's going to be huge," Braynard promised.

"As we continue to raise the profiles of these individuals" who have been arrested, it "makes it harder and harder for the left's phony narrative about an insurrection to stick," Braynard said. "We're going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection."

It's unclear which of the individuals he's talking about, as some of them have told courts that they made a huge mistake, were convinced by Trump's call and some even blame the former president.

The majority of the cases are moving quickly through the legal system with people pleading out and getting away on probation. However, there are members of militias and those who worked to plan the attack on the Capitol. Those appear to be some of the cases that seem to be taking longer.

