The Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol issued 14 new subpoenas to "individuals who participated as purported 'alternate electors' for former President Trump."

The seven states in question are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) explained “The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives."

"We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again," he said.

Nancy Cottle and Loraine B. Pellegrino were subpoenaed in Arizona; David Shafer and Shawn Still in Georgia; Kathy Berden and Mayra Rodriguez in Michigan; Jewll Powdrell, and Deborah W. Maestas in New Mexico; Michael J. McDonald and James DeGraffenreid in Nevada; Bill Bachenberg and Lisa Patton in Pennsylvania; Andrew Hitt and Kelly Ruh in Wisconsin.

