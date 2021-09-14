WATCH: Trump predicts America will end in three years during unhinged Newsmax interview

Former President Donald Trump made several dark and ominous statements during a Tuesday appearance on Sean Spicer's Newsmax show.

Trump argued "our country has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody's ever seen before."

He then predicted that America would end within the next three years.

"And you go to these elections coming up in '22 and '24 — we're not going to have a country left. The election was rigged and we're not going to have a country left in three years, I'll tell you that," Trump falsely claimed, repeating his debunked "Big Lie" about election fraud.

After Trump's prediction of the end of the country, Spicer — the former Trump press secretary who infamously lied about the turnout at Trump's inauguration — sought to bring the interview to an end.

"You've been very generous with your time, thank you for that," Spicer said.



