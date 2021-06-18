Trump seethed at Jared Kushner after his plan to win over Black voters flopped: 'They all hate me!'

Last summer, as protests against the murder of George Floyd erupted around the country, former President Donald Trump was seething that Black voters didn't support him even though he'd followed son-in-law Jared Kushner's advice in an attempt to win them over.

In a new excerpt published in Politico of a forthcoming book by veteran Wall Street Journal reporter Mike Bender, it's revealed that Trump was angry that he went along with Kushner's plan to sign criminal justice reform legislation, particularly since he built his brand in 2016 as being the candidate of "law and order."

Even worse, in Trump's eyes, was the fact that Black voters were not going to reward him for signing the First Step Act in 2018.

"I've done all this stuff for the Blacks -- it's always Jared telling me to do this," Trump said, according to the book. "And they all f*cking hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me."

Bender's book -- titled "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" -- goes on sale starting August 10th.