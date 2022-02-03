Trump may have convinced Vernon Jones to drop out of Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary

According to reports, gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones may announce by this Friday that he’s dropping out of Georgia’s GOP primary. Fox News reports that Jones met with Donald Trump last week, who offered him his backing if he instead runs for Congress or another statewide office.

Jones is one of a handful of GOP candidates who are challenging conservative Gov. Brian Kemp. Jones is a former Democratic state lawmaker who later turned Republican. Kemp once had the support of Trump, but things turned sour after he certified now-President Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia after two recounts.

"There’s been a lot of speculation about my political future, as of late. My priority is - and has been since Day One - is to do whatever it takes to defeat Brian Kemp who’s cowardice nearly cost us our country. I will always stand with President Trump in anywhere I serve," Jones wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

"A source with knowledge of Jones’ meeting last week with Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, told Fox News that Jones 'walked away' from the encounter with Trump saying that he’d 'have the full support of the president' if he exited the gubernatorial race and instead ran for House seats in either Georgia’s 6th or 10th Congressional Districts, or potentially a bid for state insurance commissioner," Fox News reports.

Trump has endorsed former U.S. Senator David Perdue as the next governor of Georgia.

Wow, it looks like highly respected Senator David Perdue will be running against RINO Brian Kemp for Governor of Georgia. David was a great Senator, and he truly loves his State and his Country,” Trump said in a statement . “This will be very interesting, and I can’t imagine that Brian Kemp, who has hurt election integrity in Georgia so badly, can do well at the ballot box (unless the election is rigged, of course). He cost us two Senate seats and a Presidential victory in the Great State of Georgia.”

