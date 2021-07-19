Trump blasted Mitch McConnell as 'stupid' and a 'knucklehead' for not scrapping filibuster: new book

According to an upcoming book, former President Donald Trump tore into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for upholding the filibuster during his presidency, Business Insider reports.

"He's a stupid person. I don't think he's smart enough," Trump said of McConnell according to Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker's book "I Alone Can Fix It."

"I tried to convince Mitch McConnell to get rid of the filibuster, to terminate it, so that we would get everything, and he was a knucklehead and he didn't do it," Trump added.

Business Insider points out that the Trump's attack on McConnell stems from 2017, "when Trump took office and Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress, with a 52-seat majority in the Senate. Trump wanted to push through his priorities and urged for the filibuster to be eliminated. The rule is typically used by the minority party to delay or block bills from the majority."

"McConnell killed the filibuster in April 2017 to advance Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, after Democrats expressed their opposition to his confirmation, invoking what is known as the "nuclear option," which ends debate via a simple majority. But whenever Trump's policy proposals, such as funding for a southern border 'wall,' stalled in Congress, the president would call on McConnell to go 'nuclear.' McConnell refused. Trump gave up when Democrats eventually won the House in the 2018 midterm elections, ending the GOP's legislative majority."

Trump reportedly said he enjoyed his interview with the book's authors.

"For some sick reason I enjoyed it," he said.