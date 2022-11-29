Milo Yiannopoulos and Nick Fuentes admit dinner with Kanye West was orchestrated to 'make Trump's life 'miserable'

Two days before Thanksgiving, former President Donald Trump sat down to a dinner with rapper Kanye West (also known as "Ye") at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, but he allegedly didn't expect West to bring along white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. According to NBC News, Trump likely walked into a trap that was intentionally set up for him.

Now, Trump is in full damage-control mode, claiming that he had no idea who Fuentes was and that West "expressed no antisemitism" during the dinner.

“We saw everybody in the dining room get up and start applauding, and then the president entered,” Fuentes told NBC News. “He greeted us, and he invited Ye into dinner and Ye said that he wanted to bring us with him to the table. So we walked in and Ye took some pictures with some of the guests in the dining room and then we sat down at the table.”

An anonymous Trump adviser told NBC News that it was clear that Fuentes’ presence was part of a headline-grabbing setup.

“The master troll got trolled,” the adviser said. “Kanye punked Trump.”

Infamous right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos told NBC News that he was “the architect” of the plan to have Fuentes show up to dinner with Trump.

“I wanted to show Trump the kind of talent that he’s missing out on by allowing his terrible handlers to dictate who he can and can’t hang out with,” Yiannopoulos told NBC News.

“I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end,” he added.

Yiannopoulos said he arranged the dinner “just to make Trump’s life miserable” because news of the dinner would get out and Trump would most certainly jumble his response.

Fuentes agreed, saying, “I hate to say it but the chickens are coming home to roost. You know, this is the frustration with his base and with his true loyalists.”

Read the full report over at NBC News.