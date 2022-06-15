Trump-appointed judge rejects Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss contempt of Congress charges

A judge appointed by former President Donald Trump has reportedly dealt former White House advisor Steve Bannon another blow.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols rejected Bannon's motion to dismiss two contempt of Congress charges that were leveled against him after he refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee.

"Judge in Bannon criminal contempt case has rejected his motion to dismiss the indictment," Politico correspondent Kyle Cheney reported Wednesday afternoon.

Harry Litman, a legal affairs columnist for The Los Angeles Times, blamed Bannon's loss on "lousy" legal arguments.

"Bannon, scheduled to go to trial July 18 on contempt charges, in court today seeking to dismiss them, w/ lousy & rejected arguments: 1) Cong lacks authority; 2) Trump told him to assert privilege; and 3) DOJ internal policies preclude the charges. Look for trial to stay on track," he tweeted.