'All of that is false': Trump's latest claims about the Arizona audit have already fallen apart
President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

In an Associated Press report published by Politico, Donald Trump's claims after contractors hired by Arizona Republicans to do a "forensic audit" of the 2020 presidential ballots from Maricopa County were chock fill of lies -- so the AP decided to dismantle them.

After the contractors spoke earlier this week, Trump quickly fired out a press release claiming his accusations of election fraud are being vindicated which led the AP to make a point-by-point refutation of the former president's claims in an effort to clear the air.

With Trump writing on Friday night, "168,000 fraudulent ballots printed on illegal paper (unofficial ballots)" the AP, report bluntly states, "All of that is false. The ballots were not unofficial or printed on illegal paper, and even Logan never alleged they were fraudulent," before adding that Cyber Ninja CEO Doug Logan "did not provide any evidence that alignment problems affected the vote count and said the issue needs more analysis."

With Trump asserting, "74,000 mail in ballots received that were never mailed (magically appearing ballots)," the AP report slapped that aside, writing, "No, there were no magically appearing ballots. He is alleging that the number of filled-out ballots received in the mail by election officials exceeded the number of people who had asked earlier for mail-in ballots, by 74,000. But that's not at all what happened," before adding, "The claim mischaracterizes reports created for political parties to track who has voted early so they can target their get-out-the-vote efforts."

On the matter of Trump writing, "11,000 voters were added to the voter rolls AFTER the election and still voted," AP explained, "There's nothing untoward about voters rolls growing after Election Day. The rolls are simply updated to reflect people whose provisional ballots are added to the tally after election officials verify that they were eligible to vote."

Among other facts the former president got wrong, Trump insisted, "Arizona shows Fraud and Voting Irregularities many times more than would be needed to change the outcome of the Election."

"Not so," the report stated before laying out the numbers as reported by the "auditors."

"County election officials identified 182 cases where voting problems were clear enough that they referred them to investigators for further review, according to an Associated Press investigation. So far, only four cases have led to charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person's vote was counted twice," the report notes. "Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes out of 3.4 million cast. Of the four cases that have resulted in criminal charges, two involved Democratic voters and two involved Republicans."

You can read more here.

2020 Election