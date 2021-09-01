Text messages reveal that Trump was looking to bankroll Arizona election audit

A newly revealed text message from an Arizona Republican suggests that former President Donald Trump wanted to help bankroll audit of the 2020 election in the state's Maricopa County, Newsweek reports.

The messages were between former Trump campaign official Jeff DeWit and Randy Pullen, a spokesperson for the audit. "...DeWit offered to contribute $175,000 to a so-called "dark money" group called the Guardian Defense Fund, of which Pullen was the treasurer, and later asked about contributions to another group, Fund the Audit by the America Project," Newsweek reports. "The America Project donated $3.25 million to fund the controversial Maricopa County audit carried out by Cyber Ninjas, making it the audit's single largest backer."

One of the text messages was sent on April 28, where DeWit asked Pullen, "So they are [the America Project] to donate to? Trump asking." As Newsweek points out, there's currently no solid evidence that Trump ever gave any money to the audit.

"The text messages were released following an order by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp. He set an August 31 deadline for the Arizona state senate to release documents in its physical possession that had been requested by American Oversight, a watchdog group," Newsweek's report continues. "The judge also ordered the release of audit documents in the possession of Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors, but these have not yet been released as the Arizona Supreme Court is set to review the matter."

In other Trump related news Wednesday, the former President went on a profane, rambling rant against social media and Dominion Voting Systems.

Bizarrely, Trump also told conservative radio host John Fredericks that President Joe Biden is "brilliant" because "he cheated on the election."

