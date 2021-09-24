Trump's hope for audit to distract from subpoenas dashed as Cyber Ninjas find he's an even bigger loser: report

Unable to post his thoughts to Twitter after being banned for his "Big Lie" of election fraud that incited the January 6th insurrection, Donald Trump repeatedly email out his thoughts on Thursday evening after some of this top aides were subpoenaed.

"The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol ubpoenaed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, and former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon.

In an email received at 11 p.m. eastern, Trump linked the investigation into the insurrection to the widely panned Arizona audit of the votes in Maricopa County.

"Interesting that the Unselect Committee of political hacks 'dropped' their subpoena request the night before Arizona is expected to announce its findings from the Forensic Audit on voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam," Trump said.

He went on to praise the Cyber Ninjas as "highly respected auditors" and claimed "everybody will be watching Arizona tomorrow."

The only problem? The results had already been leaked and confirmed Trump lost.



"In fact, the hand recount for Biden exceeded the county's tally by 99 votes, while Trump received 261 fewer votes than the official results," KJZZ reported.

"The hand count shows Trump received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden. The county results showed he lost by 45,109," The Arizona Republic reported.