Powerful Arizona Republican to testify at Tuesday's Jan. 6 committee hearing: report

The Republican speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives is expected to testify at Tuesday's Jan. 6 select committee hearing, CNN reported Saturday.

State Rep. Russell "Rusty" Bowers received widespread praise for refusing to go along with Donald Trump's effort to overturn Arizona's 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

In April, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Foundation awarded Bowers its John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

"Bowers will join Georgia’s election officials — Brad Raffensperger and Gabe Sterling — who will be part of a panel before the January 6 committee detailing Trump’s campaign to force states to overturn their certified election results," CNN reported.

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to hold hearings on Tuesday and Thursday.

The select committee is also seeking to schedule an interview with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.