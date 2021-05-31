Notorious sheriff pardoned by Trump mocked for being reduced to hawking autographed photos
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Disgraced former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was infamously pardoned by then-President Donald Trump in 2017, has now been reduced to trying to make money by selling autographed photos of himself.

Writing on Twitter, Arpaio encouraged his followers to "get your very own personalized signed photo of Sheriff Joe" for the price of just "$19.99 and FREE shipping worldwide."

Arpaio also said he would write personal messages to recipients upon request in addition to signing his name.

The former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona was convicted in 2017 of criminal contempt by a federal judge for disobeying an order to end racial profiling targeting Hispanics in his county.

Trump would pardon him weeks later and praise the sheriff for exemplifying "selfless public service."

Many of Arpaio's followers were quick to bury him in mockery for being reduced to hawking autographed photos -- check out some reactions below.