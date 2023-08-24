Watch live: Trump surrenders for arrest in Georgia
Donald Trump in a Manhattan courtroom - (Photo via AFP)

Donald Trump said on Truth Social he'd be arrested in Georgia at 7:30 PM local time on Thursday, and that time is nearly upon us.

Trump, who is facing charges in Fulton County in connection with a purported scheme to overturn the 2020 election in that specific state, has been indicted federally but has never been forced to take a standard mugshot. In this case, the jail booking the former president says it will treat Trump like any other defendant.

Trump arrived by plane around 7:00 P.M. Thursday.

You can watch the live feed below or click the link.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo