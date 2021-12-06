Sean Spicer listens uncomfortably as Trump rants about Ashli Babbitt: 'They shot her and they killed her!'

Newsmax host Sean Spicer asked former President Donald Trump about former Mike Pence's decision to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election -- and was promptly given an earful about slain MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt.

During a telephone interview, Trump attacked Pence for not following his plan to refuse to certify the election before pivoting to the fate of the Trump supporters who rioted at the Capitol on his behalf.

Trump got particularly emotional when talking about Babbitt, who was shot by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd as she tried to break into the congressional chamber.

"They killed Ashli Babbit!" Trump fumed. "They shot her and they killed her! There was no reason for that! If that ever happened the other way around, you would be seeing trials on television right now! And the man that did it wouldn't have a chance!"

Trump then seemingly criticized Byrd directly.

"This guy couldn't get out fast enough to say he shot an unnamed lady!" Trump complained. "They killed Ashli Babbitt!"

As Trump ranted, Spicer frequently blinked while maintaining a slack-jawed facial expression.

