Trump asked ‘Rocket Man’ Kim Jong Un if he knew Elton John, Mike Pompeo's book says
Handout/Getty Images North America/HO

Former President Donald Trump tried to downplay his insulting “Little Rocket Man” monicker for Kim Jong Un by asking if he was familiar with Elton John when he first met the North Korean dictator, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reveals in a new book. Seeking to break the ice at their first summit in Singapore, Trump told Kim the nickname wasn’t as much of a put-down as it sounded. He claimed the jibe was really a compliment because it stemmed from the iconic singer’s 1972 hit. “Trump said it was a great song, and he intended the reference as a compliment,” Pompeo wrote. Kim didn’t buy the s...