Trump wages war against Michigan Republicans that declared no election fraud in the state: It's 'a cover up'

President Donald Trump lashed out at Michigan Republicans who published a report Wednesday saying that there was no election fraud in the 2020 election and that Trump still lost.
According to the report, "those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility."
After the publication of the report, the ex-president lashed out at the Republicans behind it, specifically calling out Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Republican Ed McBroom.
"Michigan State Senators Mike Shirkey and Ed McBroom are doing everything possible to stop Voter Audits (sic) in order to hide the truth about November 3rd," Trump said in the statement. "The Senate 'investigation' of the election is a cover up, and a method of getting out of a Forensic Audit (sic) for the examination of the Presidential (sic) contest."
