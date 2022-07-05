Trump attorney with ‘unique knowledge’ ordered to testify in Georgia election case

A Georgia judge has ordered an attorney from former President Donald Trump's campaign team to testify in a special grand jury investigation about efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Joe Henke of 11Alive obtained the order, which names attorney Kenneth Chesebro as a "necessary and material" witness for the investigation focusing on Trump.

Chesebro allegedly had a role in organizing an "alternate" slate of electors that would elect Trump instead of Joe Biden. On December 14, 2020, the group assembled at the state capitol to cast their illegitimate votes for Trump.

"The court's order said he was involved in the 'coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 individuals meet at the Georgia State Capitol on December 14, 2020 to cast purported electoral college votes in favor of former President Donald Trump, even though none of those 16 individuals had been ascertained as Georgia’s certified presidential electors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp,'" 11Alive reported.

Chesebro "[d]rafted at least two memoranda in support of this plan, which were provided to the Georgia Republican Party, and... provided template Microsoft Word documents to be used by the Georgia Republican Party at its meeting on December 14, 2020," the order said.

The document asserted that the attorney has "unique knowledge" of the plot to overturn the election.

The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 and the Justice Department have also subpoenaed Chesebro.