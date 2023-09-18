'This is not good': Trump lawyer overheard stressing as judge questions defense
Flanked by attorneys, former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in the courtroom for an arraignment proceeding at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York City. - Seth Wenig/Getty Images North America/TNS

Steve Sadow, an attorney for Donald Trump, reportedly expressed concern on Monday as a federal judge questioned lawyers for co-defendant Jeffrey Clark.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones presided over the hearing to determine if Clark's election interference trial could be moved from Fulton County Superior Court to federal court.

CNN correspondent Marshall Cohen reported Sadow's remarks, which were shared on social media by Zachary Cohen.

"Trump's Georgia lawyer Steve Sadow is in courtroom for today's hearing in Atlanta," Zachary Cohen wrote. "At one point, Sadow whispered, 'This is not good' as the judge pressed Jeffery Clark's attorney for answers about Clark's connection to Trump."

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman suggested Clark was "planning on losing" his bid to remove the case to federal court because he did not attend the hearing.

