Trump Jr’s effort to oust Liz Cheney facing setbacks after key bill dies in the Wyoming Senate

Despite Donald Trump Jr.'s push to pass a Wyoming Senate bill intended to create election runoffs in an attempt to defeat Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022, the bill failed this Wednesday, CNN reports.

Trump Jr. has targeted Cheney ever since she voted to impeach his father, Donald Trump, in the wake the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

"Any Republican in Wyoming who does Liz Cheney's bidding and opposes SF145 is turning their back on my father and the entire America First movement," Trump Jr tweeted on March 9.

If passed, the bill would have forced Cheney and other candidates to garner over 50% of the vote to win a primary, potentially putting her up against a Trump-backed opponent in a runoff primary election.

According to CNN, the Wyoming state Senate committee amended the bill so it wouldn't take effect until 2023. The bill's supporters say they're resume fighting for its passage during next year's legislative session.