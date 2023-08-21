Trump mocked as experts predict meeting bail conditions beyond his ability: 'Confiscate his phone'

Former President Donald Trump was promptly derided by social media on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, over the new terms of his bail in the Georgia elections case – and his ability to abide by them.

Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond, with a number of requirements attached – including not making any "direct or indirect threat" against witnesses, victims, co-defendants, or the community at large."

"Set your watches folks because there’s little chance he’ll comply," said Georgia State professor Eric Segall.

Another Georgia State professor, Anthony Michael Kreis, agreed, saying, "Barring a real come-to-Jesus moment, the only way Trump doesn’t violate his Fulton County consent bond conditions is if his lawyers confiscate his phone."

"Trump’s bail for his arrest this week in Atlanta set at $200,000," said former NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington. "As part of his release, it was stipulated Trump 'shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness.' We’ll see how long that lasts."



"Notice how RICO is the highest bail requirement," said political commentator Dean Obeidallah, referencing the top charge of racketeering in the case. "In reality given Trump is charged with 91 FELONIES he should be held without bail!"

Other commenters observed that other co-defendants in the case could have issues even beyond complying with the terms. "Note, Trump Court Jester and alleged attorney John Eastman, facing 9 criminal counts in Georgia, has bail bond set at $100,000," said author and consultant Tomi T. Ahonen. "This math says Giuliani ... who faces 13 counts, will have bail set at $140,000. Rudy may not be able to afford it."

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin pointed out that there are actually some ambiguities in the terms that need to be ironed out.

"Who counts as a victim, especially given that the wording is not limited to 'victim in this case'?" asked Rubin. "And what about the community? Who is a member of the community against which Trump may not make direct or indirect threats? Bond order was negotiated and agreed upon by both sides, these are questions I would have expected his counsel to ask and insist either on more clarity/more precise language."