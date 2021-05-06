GOP pollster roasts Trump for social media bans: 'With every passing month he'll become less relevant'

Longtime GOP polling guru Frank Luntz on Thursday roasted former President Donald Trump for getting himself banned from multiple social media platforms by continuing to spout lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Appearing on a New York Times podcast with Kara Swisher, Luntz predicted that Trump would never again achieve the clout he once had when he used Twitter to devour media attention and propel himself into the White House.

"With every passing month he'll become less and less relevant," Luntz predicted.

Swisher then asked for Luntz's reaction to Trump's continued social media ban.

Luntz said that he usually agreed with conservatives who decry being "canceled" or "censored" by big tech platforms, but he also thinks Trump is a special case.

"If the president is saying something that isn't true -- that he won the 2020 election and then it was stolen -- and if we know that's going to cause people to do things that are violent and anti-social and potentially undermine the strength of this republic... all of that has to be considered," he said.

Listen to the whole podcast here.