Top Trump allies in full freak-out mode threaten Facebook
After the Facebook Oversight Board released its decision that banning then-President Donald Trump over his comments on the January 6 insurrection – including determining that he had "created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible" – was appropriate, top Trump allies are in full outrage mode.

Mark Meadows, the former Chair of the powerful House Freedom Caucus and former Ranking Member of the powerful House Oversight Committee who traded all that to become President Trump's fourth and last White House Chief of Staff, went ballistic, threatening the social media giant.

"It's a sad day for America," Meadows told Fox News. "It's a sad day for Facebook because I can tell you a number of members of Congress are now looking at do they break up Facebook, do they make sure that they don't have a monopoly?"

Charlie Kirk, the head of the pro-Trump activist group Turning Point USA, which took in $28.5 million in the fiscal year ending June 2019, is close friends with Donald Trump, Jr., and once "interviewed" President Trump (photo).

Kirk seemed to think that the Facebook Oversight Board is part of the U.S. federal courts system (it is not), and that based on exactly no law, the U.S. Supreme Court should intervene to overturn the "outlawing" of Trump by an independent committee to a private company.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Facebook of shilling for Democrats.

Every day almost all of the top 10 shared links, thanks to Facebook's algorithms, are from the far right:

Sen. Ted Cruz, who just had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, fear-mongers that there's nothing to stop Facebook from silencing liberals, ignoring the fact that no liberals have ever incited an insurrection.

Sen. Tom Cotton called it "Orwellian," ignoring that what's actually Orwellian is Donald Trump declaring that "The Big Lie" will now mean the election was "fraudulent."