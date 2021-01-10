Trump can't accept donations on Stripe after company cuts him loose

Stripe has stopped agreeing to process donations to President Donald Trump's campaign and PAC after the attack on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Trump now violates the terms of services for the financial tech company.

"Stripe asks users to agree that they won't accept payments for 'high risk' activities, including for any business or organization that 'engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property,' according to its website."

Wednesday's attack on the Capitol falls squarely in the category of what Stripe wants to stay away from. Social media companies from Twitter and Facebook to sites like Pinterest and even Reddit.



