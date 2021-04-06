Trump says baseball 'not appropriate' after Georgia boycott: 'You don't even know what the hell you're watching'
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that baseball games are "not appropriate" following Major League Baseball's decision to protest Georgia's new election law by moving the All-Star Game.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Newsmax host Heather Childers.

"A woke group of people -- and that's baseball -- and people are tired of it -- they decided to hurt the people of Georgia by moving it out and it's just ridiculous," Trump complained.

The former president argued that conservatives should follow the lead of liberals by boycotting "woke" companies.

"So should we boycott baseball?" Childers asked.

"Look, I'm just not very interested in baseball for the last number of years," Trump replied. "I think it's not appropriate. You want to find a game? It's on every channel yet you can't find anything. It's the weirdest thing. It used to be a nice, easy thing to follow."

"Today, you don't even know what the hell you're watching," he added. "I would say boycott baseball, why not? I think what they did was a terrible thing."

Watch the video below from Newsmax.