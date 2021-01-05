Trump is stabbing Republicans in the back — because he feels like they betrayed him first: report

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that outgoing President Donald Trump is intent on punishing the Republican Party, because he sees the refusal of party leadership — particularly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — to back him on his crusade to overturn the election as a betrayal in its own right.

"President Trump is effectively sabotaging the Republican Party on his way out of office, obsessed with overturning his election loss and nursing pangs of betrayal from allies whom he had expected to bend the instruments of democracy to his will," reported Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Seung Min Kim. "Trump has created a divide in his party as fundamental and impassioned as any during his four years as president, with lawmakers forced to choose between certifying the results of an election decided by their constituents or appeasing the president in an all-but-certain-to-fail crusade to keep him in power by subverting the vote."

Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell for not backing his cause on overturning the election, this morning, and has complained on Twitter that he has "NO FIGHT!"

Part of the problem, according to the report, is that Trump has surrounded himself with yes-men who assured him he was on track to win — and now he has nobody telling him the truth that his loss was genuine.

"He incontrovertibly thinks he won — and he thinks he won big — and the people around him don't disabuse him of that because they don't want to get crosswise, and because they told him he was going to win, so they can have it both ways," said one adviser. "It's not about his inability to move on. It's about his inability to even diagnose what happened. He won't yet conduct the autopsy, if you will."

